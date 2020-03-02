Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.
NYSE:NWN opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.
In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Northwest Natural Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.
