Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.45 EPS.

NYSE:NWN opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

NWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

