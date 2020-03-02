NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 123.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 185,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 22.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.33. 412,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.25%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

