Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,349. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,380,000 after buying an additional 92,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after buying an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

