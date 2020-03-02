NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NV5 Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. 210,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,737. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $5,097,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 220,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,871,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

