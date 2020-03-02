Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Purchases $10,220.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Deborah Ann Gero bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,220.00.

Deborah Ann Gero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Deborah Ann Gero purchased 2,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $4.90 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $690.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 703,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 844,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

