Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.17. 14,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

