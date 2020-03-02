Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Trading 7.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) traded up 7.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13, 2,565,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,637,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Specifically, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $158,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $58,545,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,885 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

