Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Trading 7.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) traded up 7.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13, 2,565,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,637,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Specifically, Director Peter Mcnitt purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $158,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,051 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $58,545,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,885 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,037,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

