Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

ONCY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.