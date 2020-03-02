PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PaySign from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 612,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.58. PaySign has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PaySign by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PaySign by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

