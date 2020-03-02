Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Pearson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.95.

NYSE PSO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.