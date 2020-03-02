PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,472. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,935 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.