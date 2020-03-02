Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $197.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of PEN traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.27. 488,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 0.75. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,541,006. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,631,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Penumbra by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 55,538 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

