PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSW. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PFSweb in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ PFSW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,041. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PFSweb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in PFSweb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

