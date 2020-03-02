Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,498. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $366,109,000. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3,108.9% in the fourth quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,604,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after buying an additional 1,554,468 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $22,773,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 520.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 643,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,178,000 after buying an additional 597,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

