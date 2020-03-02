Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PS. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of PS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,454. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit