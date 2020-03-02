PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.16-2.26 EPS.

PNM stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

