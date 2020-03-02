PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Trading Up 5.2% on Strong Earnings

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)’s share price was up 5.2% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.54, approximately 824,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 671,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in PNM Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 595.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PNM Resources by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

