Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 765,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,784,000 after acquiring an additional 187,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,665,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,935,000 after acquiring an additional 349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

