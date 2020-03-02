PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 9,532,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,708. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. PPL has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in PPL by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 131,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

