Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Profire Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

PFIE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,228. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 211,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,279,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 150,620 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

