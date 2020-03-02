Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Trading Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Progressive traded as high as $78.91 and last traded at $78.88, approximately 4,670,499 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,387,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

