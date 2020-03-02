Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,492. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $254,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,940. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

