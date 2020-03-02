Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 199,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $27.59.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

