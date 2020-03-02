Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Radware by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after purchasing an additional 213,954 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.