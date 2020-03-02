Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Re/Max has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Re/Max has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Re/Max to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $522.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

