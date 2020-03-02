Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Acquires $18,322.50 in Stock

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Richard P. Imperiale purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $18,322.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,877.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

