Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Acquires $18,322.50 in Stock

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Director Richard P. Imperiale purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $18,322.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,877.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.77. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.
RPAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
