Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Up 5.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.42, 310,578 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 338,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Specifically, Director Richard J. Lynch purchased 25,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Mathy purchased 28,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares in the company, valued at $429,835.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,934 shares of company stock worth $16,615 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

