Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Short Interest Up 6.4% in February

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $34.63. 283,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.49. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

