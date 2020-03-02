Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declines By 8.2%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 30th total of 115,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $312.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth $10,297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

