Short Interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Grows By 6.7%

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CorePoint Lodging stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 248,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $456.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 77.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,044,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,630 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 753,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

