Short Interest in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) Expands By 6.5%

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 30th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,277. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. Gorman-Rupp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

