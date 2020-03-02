Short Interest in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Rises By 7.0%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 11,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,354. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

