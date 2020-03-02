Short Interest in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Expands By 6.9%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

SXC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 1,282,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after buying an additional 721,807 shares in the last quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 2,315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 599,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

