Short Interest in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Grows By 7.0%

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Shares of TEO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 399,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.74.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.
