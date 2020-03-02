Short Interest in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Grows By 7.0%

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of TEO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 399,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.