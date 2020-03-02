Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Shares of SSTK opened at $38.54 on Monday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

