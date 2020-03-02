Spark Infrastructure Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:SKI)

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ASX:SKI opened at A$2.11 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Spark Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.15.

In other news, insider Miles George acquired 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

