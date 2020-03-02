Spark Infrastructure Group Announces Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:SKI)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Spark Infrastructure Group (ASX:SKI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ASX:SKI opened at A$2.11 ($1.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Spark Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of A$2.00 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.15.

In other news, insider Miles George acquired 100,000 shares of Spark Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,500.00 ($152,836.88).

Spark Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Spark Infrastructure Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the regulated utility infrastructure markets across the globe. Spark Infrastructure Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit