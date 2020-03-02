Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.54 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

