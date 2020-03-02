Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 289,802 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,267,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.27. 4,536,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,377. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

