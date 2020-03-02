St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

ASX SBM opened at A$2.42 ($1.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. St Barbara has a 1 year low of A$2.43 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of A$4.71 ($3.34).

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

