St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
ASX SBM opened at A$2.42 ($1.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. St Barbara has a 1 year low of A$2.43 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of A$4.71 ($3.34).
St Barbara Company Profile
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.