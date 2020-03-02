Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

STML stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.43. Stemline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Gionco sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $58,815.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,767 shares of company stock valued at $617,769 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

