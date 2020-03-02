SunTrust Banks Cuts SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $50.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Svb Leerink raised SAGE Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $69.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.59.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.38) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,106,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,814,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,338,000 after buying an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,282,000 after buying an additional 398,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after buying an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.