SunTrust Banks Trims Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Target Price to $30.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.