Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $933.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

