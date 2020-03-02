Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Up 7.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shot up 7.7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, 187,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 158,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,856,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,382.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 255,085 shares of company stock worth $1,646,915 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit