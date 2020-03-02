Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Up 7.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shot up 7.7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.28, 187,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 158,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,856,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,382.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 255,085 shares of company stock worth $1,646,915 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

