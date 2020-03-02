THETA Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $111.29 million and $8.05 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001444 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Coinbit, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.43 or 0.06475054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX, Coinbit, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bithumb, WazirX, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

