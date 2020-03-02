TL Private Wealth Invests $455,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TL Private Wealth acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. 3M comprises about 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $153.02. 8,020,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

