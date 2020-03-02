TL Private Wealth Invests $5.10 Million in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 4.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.49. 2,320,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

