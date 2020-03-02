TL Private Wealth Invests $501,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 298.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,557,000 after purchasing an additional 598,531 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,475,000 after purchasing an additional 371,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $14.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.40. 11,757,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.10 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.