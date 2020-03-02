TL Private Wealth Invests $557,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

NYSE PH traded up $7.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.59. 1,114,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

