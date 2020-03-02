TL Private Wealth Invests $628,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.5% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $57.96. 846,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

